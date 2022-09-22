A woman who alleges her supervisors did nothing when a co-worker repeatedly targeted her with gender-related slurs and once bruised her arm does not have a claim against her former employer under the Illinois Gender Violence Act, a federal judge ruled.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis of the Northern District of Illinois dismissed a count in Jennifer Franks’ lawsuit accusing Anchez Inc. of gender-based violence.Anchez is a recreational vehicle dealer in Bridgeview that does business as House of …