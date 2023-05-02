Two people who provided their DNA to Ancestry.com did not adequately state a claim under the Illinois Genetic Information Privacy Act against the corporation that later acquired the online genealogy database, a federal appeals court held Monday.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to revive Carolyn Bridges and Raymond Cunningham’s proposed class-action lawsuit accusing Blackstone Inc. of compelling Ancestry to disclose its customers’ genetic identities in violation of GIPA. Blackstone did this through …