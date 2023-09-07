The State of Illinois had unfettered discretion to dismiss a qui tam action filed under the Illinois False Claims Act, a state appellate panel held.A panel of the 4th District Appellate Court wrote that both the act and case law enabled Illinois to dismiss an action filed on its behalf by the executive director of the Illinois State Police Merit Board. Further, it wrote that the plaintiff’s lawsuit lacked legal and factual merit, in addition to being an unneeded taxpayer expense.Justice Robert J. Steigmann delivered …