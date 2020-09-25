SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Supreme Court unanimously ruled Thursday that parents involved in civil unions have the same stepparenting rights as married individuals and that those rights continue even after the death of their spouse.“This is a great decision, not only for the LGBTQ community but for all couples who decided to enter into a civil union,” John Knight of the ACLU of Illinois said in a statement after the ruling. “The court clearly recognized that when the Illinois General Assembly passed the Civil Union Act, it …