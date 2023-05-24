The Illinois Supreme Court will hear a challenge by a group of downstate suburban police and firefighters against Gov. J.B. Pritzker over changes to a law governing their pension funds.The high court agreed to hear five cases in its latest Petition for Leave to Appeal dispositions, including one civil case.It denied 121 cases, including 33 civil cases and 88 criminal cases. Among the denied civil cases was an attempt to fight an appellate court reversal of a $41 million jury verdict awarded by a Kendall County jury in 2021 …