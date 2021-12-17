The Illinois Supreme Court issued eight opinions Thursday in the final batch from its November term, including a 5-2 decision allowing a question of wrongful death of a fetus aborted after alleged medical negligence.The opinions included five criminal and three civil cases. In Monique Thomas, et al., v. Edgard Khoury, M.D., et al., No. 126074, the plaintiffs alleged two doctors failed to recognize that Thomas was pregnant before performing elective surgery on her, resulting in injury to the fetus and ultimately termination …