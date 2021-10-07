The Illinois Supreme Court issued two more opinions from its September 2021 term Thursday, both concerning criminal matters involving guns.Steven A. Taliani was convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in the July 12, 1994, death of his girlfriend, Francee Wolf, and the shooting of Wolf’s mother, Clementina Frasco.Taliani initially filed a direct appeal claiming he was not guilty by reason of insanity. He also filed two postconviction petitions and a motion for relief from judgment, all of …