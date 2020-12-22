On Tuesday, the Illinois Supreme Court issued its latest order regarding eviction cases, following up its May order regarding requirements for landlords seeking to evict tenants from dwellings covered by the CARES Act.The latest order — which was proposed by the high court’s COVID-19 task force — includes a certification form all landlords must attach to any eviction complaint filed until the moratorium expires. This new order is intended to clarify how to deal with the start of eviction actions while Illinois Gov. JB …