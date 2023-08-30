The Illinois Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in 11 civil cases in its September term, including cases on how the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act applies to healthcare workers, whether judicial estoppel applies in a suit over birth defects allegedly caused by the medication Depakote, and how confidentiality laws apply to client health information included in a law firm’s press release on a medical malpractice verdict.Oral arguments are set to start at 9 a.m. Sept. 12-14 and Sept. 19-21 in Springfield …