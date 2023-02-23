The Illinois Supreme Court will hear arguments in six civil cases in its March term, including whether cash bail will be eliminated under the SAFE-T Act, whether a plaintiff sued the right party in a personal injury case and whether a respondent may be made a defendant in a medical malpractice case.Oral arguments are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on March 14, 15, 16, 21 and 22.In Rowe, et al., v. Pritzker, et al., the high court will weigh in on a direct appeal on whether cash bail will be eliminated in the state under the …