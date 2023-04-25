The Illinois Supreme Court will hear arguments in two civil cases in its May term, including a challenge to the state’s recent ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.Oral arguments are set to start at 9 a.m. May 9 and 16 in Springfield. The two civil cases will be argued May 16.The high court will also hear arguments on four criminal cases in its May term, two of which will be part of its “Ride the Circuit” event in Chicago, where students and teachers from local schools are invited to …