SPRINGFIELD — In the first half-hour of House session Tuesday at the Capitol, the leaders of each party made calls for civility, two lawmakers recounted their recollections of a House floor altercation, and three Republicans were removed from the floor for not wearing masks.Both House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, and Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, had a message for the members of the chamber: The public is watching, and it’s time to get to work.“Let’s lower the divisive rhetoric,” Welch said …