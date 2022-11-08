The U.S. House race in Illinois’ newly redrawn 17th district Tuesday could be key to whether Democrats hang on to their slim majority in the U.S. House, as rookies battle to fill the vacancy left by retired Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos.The district stretches from Rockford in the north to Peoria and Bloomington in central Illinois.Illinois lost one of its 18 House seats after the 2020 census. Democrats, who control state government and redistricting in Illinois, received pushback for the new maps from Republicans and …