Where a membership organization acts as the lessor and operator of a place of public accommodation, it is bound by the Illinois Human Rights Act as a place of public accommodation and may be held liable for any violations.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded the decision of DuPage County Circuit Judge Bonnie M. Wheaton.M.U., a high school student suffering from anxiety and depression, was a long-time hockey player and played in organized hockey leagues. M.U. joined the Girls 14U [hockey] team, operated …