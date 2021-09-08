Where a person has changed their legal sex, they may not be barred from using the bathroom of their new sex based on their birth sex or genitalia without violating the Illinois Human Rights Act.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of the Illinois Human Rights Commission.Meggan Sommerville was born in 1969 as a male, with a boy’s name. Sommerville was hired by Hobby Lobby Stores Inc. (Hobby Lobby) in July 1998 and transferred a few years later to the Hobby Lobby in East Aurora. Sommerville was …