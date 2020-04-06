Last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined the federal government and several states in issuing an order last week providing broad civil liability immunity to health care workers and hospitals during the COVID-19 outbreak.

At the federal level, the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act) grants immunity from civil liability to manufacturers, distributors, state and local governments, health care professionals, among others, who are assisting in the response to COVID-19.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or the CARES Act, also contains a provision that extends civil liability protections to health care workers under state and federal law for “any harm caused by an act or omission of the professional in the provision of heath care services” during the COVID-19 outbreak.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak have issued executive orders containing immunity protections from civil and criminal liability for health care professionals, among others.

Pritzker’s Executive Order 2020-19, applies to “health care facilities, health care professionals and health care volunteers” who are “rendering assistance” in the state’s disaster response, at least until the end of April.

Dr. Paul Pedersen, president of the Illinois State Medical Society board of trustees, said the order will help supply the critical need for doctors and nurses.

“Of course, a pandemic is something that none of us have seen in our lifetimes. None of us have been trained during a time when a pandemic was active,” he said.

“And it’s a recognition that health care may not be the same as it was three weeks ago, especially in facilities that are overwhelmed by patients coming in with this virus.”

At a press conference on Friday, Pritzker said the need for healthcare workers and hospitals amid this outbreak has resulted in a situation that “the existing liability laws don’t really contemplate.”

“We had to make some special arrangements,” Pritzker said.

Deaths and injuries caused by “gross negligence or willful misconduct” are not shielded from liability, under the order.

Karen K. Harris, general counsel of the Illinois Health and Hospital Association, said the use of nontraditional health care facilities, such as McCormick Place, is another reason the association pushed for the order.

“That was another reason we felt these protections were necessary is because this is not the type of traditional facility that you would receive care in,” she said.

Antonio M. Romanucci, president of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association, said his group interprets the order to strictly apply to the care and treatment of patients afflicted with the novel coronavirus.

“We do not interpret the order to extend to a blanket immunity for healthcare facilities, professionals, or volunteers,” he said. “The spirit of the order is to protect those front liners, who are saving lives who are making multiple split-second decisions under short-staffed conditions.”

Romanucci, also founder of Romanucci & Blandin LLC, said he supports Pritzker’s leadership but parts of the order could be more clear, particularly the definition of healthcare facilities.

“It’s not clear whether or not this applies to nursing care facilities or assisted living care facilities or not,” he said. “Certainly, we would want more specific clarification so that nobody can interpret it differently than that this applies to treatment for COVID-19 patients during the pendency of this order.”

The IEMA Act also grants immunity in such claims to people and organizations that are working under a contract with public emergency-management officials or that render “assistance or advice” at officials’ request during a disaster.

Among the protections in the EMS Systems Act is immunity for “bypassing of nearby hospitals or medical facilities” when such actions fall short of willful and wanton misconduct.

The order also protects hospitals from civil liability for canceling or postponing elective surgeries and procedures, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

William K. McVisk, president of the Illinois Association of Defense Trial Counsel, said the executive order appears to be a reasonable way to address the shortage of health care workers.

“We’re in a crisis now. We’ve got to get health care providers and health care facilities to be able to be up and doing this,” he said. “I think it’s a reasonable way to try to get people to come back.”