A civil justice gap is widening in Illinois.Funding for programs that provide legal assistance is never enough, leaving access to the civil court system increasingly limited, especially for lower-income and traditionally marginalized Illinoisans.As the Illinois Judges Association marks its 50th anniversary this year, we have made it a priority to work to close this gap.Our goal is to enlist more retired judges to play an active role in providing pro-bono legal advice to self-represented litigants who do not have the …