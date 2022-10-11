The Illinois Judges Association issued a Declaration of Judicial Independence Tuesday, speaking out against political interests stirring doubt in the court system ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.The declaration, spearheaded by Cook County Circuit Judges Anna Demacopoulos and Lloyd James Brooks, currently has 18 co-signs from bar associations and legal groups, including the Illinois State Bar Association (ISBA) and Chicago Bar Association (CBA).“We are here today to restore faith, and it is important for us to rely on …