The Illinois Judges Association Wednesday launched a four-part video series intended to educate the public on the judiciary.The series was first conceptualized by retired Judge Barbara Crowder, who preceded 1st District Illinois Justice Eileen O’Neill Burke as president. Judges Anna Helen Demacopoulos, Daniel L. Jasica, Cecilia A. Horan, Barbara N. Petrungaro and Lloyd James Brooks were instrumental in creating the series.The first video, titled “Becoming a Judge,” will address the process of selecting …