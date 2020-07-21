The deans of Illinois’ nine law schools on Sunday called for the state’s bar exam — already postponed until September— to be cancelled and replaced with an exam administered remotely.Their advocacy came in a four-page letter sent to Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Anne M. Burke and Nancy Vincent, director of administration for the Illinois Board of Admissions to the Bar.Calling the in-person Sept. 9 and 10 bar exam “less and less feasible each day,” the deans wrote they “strongly urge” the IBAB to recommend and the …