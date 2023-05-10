SPRINGFIELD — Ride-share companies such as Uber and Lyft would be subject to the same level of liability as other forms of public transportation under a measure moving through the General Assembly.House Bill 2231 would classify ride-shares as common carriers, meaning the companies can be held liable, rather than just the drivers, for accidents or injuries to passengers. Currently in Illinois, common carriers include taxicabs, railways and elevators, among others.But the state’s 2014 Transportation Network …