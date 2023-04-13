SPRINGFIELD — Just before lawmakers went on a two-week spring break, the Illinois Senate passed two bills that would work to further decriminalize cannabis use in Illinois.The bills — Senate Bill 125 and Senate Bill 1886 — would prevent an individual’s vehicle from being searched solely based on the smell of cannabis and would allow some individuals on probation to consume cannabis or alcohol.When Illinois legalized cannabis in 2020, it also made individuals previously charged with minor cannabis …