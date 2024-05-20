SPRINGFIELD — Lawmakers passed more than 200 bills last week ahead of their adjournment currently scheduled for this Thursday.Many of the measures head to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, including a bill that changes how damages accrue under Illinois’ first-in-the-nation biometric data privacy law.Juvenile human trafficking victim recordsLegislation that would allow human trafficking victims to have their juvenile disciplinary records expunged has now passed both chambers of the General Assembly. House Bill 5465 would make …