Illinois lawmakers greenlighted a bill Wednesday that says libraries in the state must adopt an anti-book banning policy to receive state funding, in a vote that fissured along party lines.The measure, spearheaded by Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, represents a counter-movement to growing efforts to restrict books on race, gender and sexuality in schools and libraries across the United States.The legislation now heads to the desk of Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who said he looks forward to signing it.“This landmark …