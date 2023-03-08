SPRINGFIELD — Illinois lawmakers began working through mountains of proposed legislation this week as a Friday deadline approaches for bills to pass out of their original committees.As of Tuesday, more than 6,500 bills had been introduced in the 2023 session. While many of those bills could miss that deadline, there are multiple ways to work around regular deadlines to pass the substantive language of a bill at a future date.Below are a few of the bills discussed at the Capitol Tuesday.Hotel industryHotel owners in …