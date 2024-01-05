The man charged with killing seven people at a Fourth of July parade in Waukegan asked to again be represented by public defenders after firing them last month and insisting on handling his own case.Robert Crimo III is charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder — three counts for each person killed — as well as 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery. Dozens of people were wounded in the 2022 shooting in Highland Park, including a 8-year-old who was left partially paralyzed.Last month, 23-year …