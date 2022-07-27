SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Democrats are vying to make Chicago the host city for the Democratic National Convention in 2024 while considering who will lead their party for the next four years.Meanwhile, the state’s Republican Party is hearing calls for a censure of one of its sitting congressmen.Officials for the Democratic National Committee were in Chicago on Tuesday as state leaders, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, called a news conference to tout the city as a potential host for …