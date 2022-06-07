The issue of the constitutionality of Illinois’ prejudgment interest act has cropped up in courtrooms across the state, but a recent ruling out of the largest judicial circuit declaring it unconstitutional has spurred conversation in the legal community.Cook County Circuit Court Judge Marcia Maras declared the prejudgment interest act unconstitutional on May 27.While her ruling does not set precedent, it sparked discussions among defense and plaintiff attorneys who, not surprisingly, reacted in starkly different ways …