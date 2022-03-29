SPRINGFIELD — One Prisoner Review Board member resigned on Monday, while another was rejected by the Senate in an evening vote.Oreal James resigned by way of a letter to Gov. J.B. Pritzker before going to the Senate for a vote. Hours later, Eleanor Kaye Wilson failed to get the 30 votes needed to confirm her appointment. Wilson received 15 votes to confirm her appointment and 31 votes against while 13 members did not vote.Monday’s developments represented the latest shakeup on the governor-appointed board that has seen …