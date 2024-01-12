URBANA — As the 2024 election season draws near, voters in Illinois will once again choose whether they want to cast their ballots in person or by mail.But one lawmaker is proposing a bill in the Illinois House that could make that decision a lot easier, making voting by mail the default option for people in counties and cities that choose to go that route.State Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, said voting by mail has been shown to be a more convenient and efficient way of running elections.“Vote-by-mail has been …