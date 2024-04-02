SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Senate’s minority leader proposed legislation Tuesday to overhaul the Democrat’s Prisoner Review Board, after it released a convicted domestic abuser who then attacked a pregnant Chicago woman with a knife and fatally stabbed her 11-year-old son.Republican Leader John Curran criticized Gov. J.B. Pritzker and said he will introduce legislation that includes requirements for appointees to have 20 years’ criminal justice experience as a prosecutor, defense attorney, probation …