A man who hired an attorney to represent him in a lawsuit against Classmates.com is not bound by the arbitration agreement the attorney entered into with the website when he opened his own account two years earlier, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall of the Northern District of Illinois denied a motion to dismiss the proposed class-action suit that Scott Mackey filed against Classmates’ owner under the Illinois Right of Publicity Act.Mackey alleges the owner …