An online “people finder” must fight it out in court with a woman who alleges the website used her personal information without her permission to advertise its services, a federal judge held Wednesday.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger of the Northern District of Illinois declined to compel Marilyn Azuz to arbitrate the claim she brought under the Illinois Right of Publicity Act against the company that runs InfoTracer.com. Seeger rejected InfoTracer’s argument that Azuz is bound by a provision …