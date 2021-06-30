As the 145th president of the Illinois State Bar Association, I am incredibly excited to lead the association as we turn the corner on the COVID-19 pandemic and create a new normal. As such, a number of my presidential initiatives will address how we at the ISBA help the Illinois legal community move forward.I am excited to announce that the ISBA has found itself in the fortunate position to provide all current, regular dues-paying members with a 15 percent dues credit for the 2021-22 bar year. Although the past year was …