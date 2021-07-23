The Illinois State Bar Association is introducing a new series designed to strengthen the business savvy of area legal professionals.The initiative, named the ISBA Business Institute, aims to help ISBA members “master the art of practicing law as a business.” The project was spearheaded by newly installed ISBA President Anna P. Krolikowska, as well as Business Institute co-chairs Anita M. DeCarlo and Matthew Pfeiffer.“For most [lawyers], we don’t have any formal business education or we’re not businesspeople,” Krolikowska …