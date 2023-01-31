Capitol News Illinois graphicSPRINGFIELD — Sustained higher-than-predicted state tax revenues have given lawmakers a level of budgeting flexibility that is without modern precedent in a state with a reputation for perilous finances.For the current fiscal year and the one before it, that has led to another uncommon Capitol occurrence: budget surpluses in the billions of dollars.Over those two budget years, lawmakers have increased pension contributions by $500 million beyond required levels, paid off hundreds of …