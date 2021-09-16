A new report predicts that county circuit court clerks in Illinois will lose as much as $15 million total in fines and fees each year when the state eliminates cash bail in January 2023.The finding comes from The Civic Federation, a Chicago-based, non-partisan government research organization. The report, commissioned by the Illinois Supreme Court, examines the financial impact that the abolishment of cash bail through the SAFE-T Act will have on counties throughout the state. Civic Federation President Laurence Msall said …