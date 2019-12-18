A federal appeals court this week upheld an Illinois election law banning campaign contributions from certain donors.In an unanimous opinion, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ panel stressed the need for limitations on campaign contributions in some cases to curb political corruption.The ruling is the second time the federal circuit court has rejected a constitutional challenge to the state election law, brought by Dan Proft and his conservative nonprofit, Liberty Principles PAC.In September 2018, the federal …