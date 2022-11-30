The Illinois Supreme Court agreed to hear 10 cases in its latest Petition for Leave to Appeal dispositions, including a case over birth defects allegedly caused by the medication Depakote. In Muhammad, et al. v. Abbott Laboratories, Inc., et al., 2022 IL App (1st) 210478, Angie Muhammad claims that her son’s birth defects are attributed to in utero exposure to Depakote, an anticonvulsant drug that she was prescribed to treat her mental illness.Her son was born with spina bifida.Angie and her husband, Charles Muhammad …