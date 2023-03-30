The Illinois Supreme Court agreed to hear 12 cases in its latest Petition for Leave to Appeal dispositions, including four civil cases.The high court denied 139 appeals, including one from R&B singer and convicted sex offender R. Kelly in a lawsuit that resulted in a $4 million default judgment against him.Heather Williams sued Kelly in Cook County Circuit Court, alleging that he physically and sexually abused her when she was a minor. She obtained judgment in her favor in March 2020.Kelly argued on appeal that the …