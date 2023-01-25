The Illinois Supreme Court agreed to hear 12 cases in its latest Petition for Leave to Appeal dispositions, including a case where a man brought claims against his attorneys after they disclosed his health information in a press release sent to numerous publications. The high court will also hear appeals in a class-action suit over the protections of biometric information of healthcare workers and in a nursing home wrongful death case. In John Doe v. Burke Wise Morrissey & Kaveny, LLC, etc., et al., 2022 IL App (1st …