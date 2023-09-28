This story has been corrected to note the Passafiume case was in the 3rd District.The Illinois Supreme Court has accepted 16 Petition for Leave to Appeal dispositions, including seven civil cases.The high court will hear a challenge on damages in a medical malpractice verdict after remarriage, a case deciding jurisdiction over claims a gas station violated environmental laws in allegedly causing an explosion, and a dispute over overtime wages.The high court denied 360 cases, including 103 civil cases and 257 criminal cases …