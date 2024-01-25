The Illinois Supreme Court agreed to consider five civil Petition for Leave to Appeal dispositions, including whether the city of Waukegan and Illinois Gaming Board conducted a fair and lawful bidding process for a future casino.It will also decide if a defamation suit against the Chicago Sun-Times and one of its reporters over articles about a former state agency head should move forward.Aside from civil cases, the high court also agreed to hear four criminal cases.Among its civil denials, the high court declined to hear …