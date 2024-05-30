The Illinois Supreme Court amended two rules of professional conduct Thursday, making it professional misconduct for an attorney to harass or discriminate “in the practice of law.” The changes to Rule 8.4(j), which addresses misconduct, and Rule 5.1, which addresses the responsibilities of partners, managers, and supervisory lawyers, are effective July 1. The amendments impose a “know” or “reasonably should know” standard on attorneys for harassing or discriminatory acts.The proposal was brought by Illinois State Bar …