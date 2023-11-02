The Illinois Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in 11 cases in its November term, including a high-profile suit over the constitutionality of a law concerning police and firefighter pension funds.Oral arguments are set to start at 9 a.m. Nov. 14-16 and Nov. 21 in Springfield. The high court will also hear oral arguments in four criminal cases.In Arlington Heights Police Pension Fund et al., v. Jay Robert “J.B.” Pritzker, etc., et al, No. 129471, the Illinois Supreme Court will decide whether Public Act 101-0610 is …