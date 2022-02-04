The Illinois Supreme Court rejected an employer’s potential defense against a proposed class-action suit over violations of the Biometric Information Privacy Act, holding that the Workers’ Compensation Act does not bar an employee’s claim for statutory damages under BIPA.Marquita McDonald was employed by Symphony Bronzeville Park, LLC, a Chicago retirement and assisted living facility, from December 2016 to February 2017. She filed a putative class action alleging that the company’s fingerprint …