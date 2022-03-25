The Illinois Supreme Court ruled that campaign funds can be used to pay legal fees in limited circumstances under the Illinois Election Code, denying a Chicago alderman’s challenge to what he argued is a common practice used by Illinois elected officials.The high court published four opinions Thursday, including its 4-0 ruling, with three justices recusing, in Byron Sigcho-Lopez v. The Illinois State Board of Elections, et al., 2022 IL 127253. “We cannot ignore that not all allegations by political rivals are sound and …