Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis sent a pointed message to the Illinois Capital Development Board and the Illinois Department of Central Management Services over the state of the Bilandic building elevators after the court was forced to abruptly cease operations without notice this week.“The situation reached a crisis level [Tuesday] morning when the Justices and staff arrived to work and were unable to ride the elevators up to their offices,” Theis wrote in the letter.Theis noted that every …