While remote court proceedings were implemented out of necessity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court’s Illinois Judicial Conference has formed a Remote Proceedings Task Force, signaling virtual hearings are here to stay. The Illinois Judicial Conference is made up of 29 voting members that consider the work of the courts, suggest improvements in the administration of justice and make recommendations for the improvement of the courts.The new task force will be charged with evaluating the current state of …