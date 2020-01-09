In its first disposition of 2020, the Illinois Supreme Court rejected an appeal from a divorcee challenging his ex-wife’s ability to relocate cross-country with their two children.By declining to weigh in on the child custody battle between Colleen Jordan and Justin Spratt, the high court preserved the 1st District Appellate Court finding that Jordan and her children can relocate out of state, under Section 609.2(g) of the Illinois Marriage and Dissolution of Marriage Act.The Supreme Court denied Spratt’s petition for …